



Although still on the observation list of the authorities, the religious organisation has resumed its routine activities. Its ‘donation’ camps and ambulance centres across Lahore and other districts have restarted under banners calling for the independence of Kashmir.

The centres were closed down on the night of January 30 after the detention of Saeed and four of his aides on accusations of disturbing peace and security. Law enforcers removed the banners and placards of JuD and its charitable wing of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, which was also put on observation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

After remaining closed for three days, all these centres reopened but without the banners bearing the names of JuD or the FIF. These centres located at Shahdara Chowk, Moon Market and Iqbal Town were now operating under the name of TAJK. Donation boxes and ambulances were stationed just like before.

The JuD and FIF have also planned a conference on Kashmir Day (February 5) at Nasir Bagh after Zuhr prayers and banners related to Kashmir, under the name of TAJK, have cropped up along all major roads.

After Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba was banned on January 14, 2002, the party renamed itself Jamaat-ud-Dawa. The JuD and FIF have been under observation since January 17, 2007. – IANS