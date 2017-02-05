“The Divisional Railway Managers meet officials of the forest department, police, NGOs and other stakeholders every month to take stock of the situation. Whatsapp groups have been opened for people in the ground, including locals, for dissemination of information regarding movement of elephants. Also, we have deployed a forest ranger at the railway control room to help coordinate between the forest department and the Railways,” the senior official said.

The GM claimed that the Railways had been compromising on punctuality to avoid the elephant deaths. “For some 60-70 km stretch in the Tinsukia-Guwahati line, trains have been directed to move at a maximum speed of 30 kmph. Even the Rajdhani Express is delayed by more than an hour because of the speed limit,” he said.

He informed that joint surveys are being carried out in the animal corridors in and around the railway tracks. “We are even contemplating on setting up overpasses at critical points,” the GM said, adding joint patrolling is also being carried out in sensitive areas.

Some 15 elephants have been killed after being hit by trains in the State in the last two years.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said his ministry is concerned about the problem and more precautionary measures would be taken.

Underling the need for better coordination between the forest department and Railways, Gohain said the Railways is trying to use GPS-based technology to deal with the situation.

“There are technological developments through which we can set alarms in the event of any disturbance on the tracks. A particular firm has also given a presentation before the ministry. We will take a call on it,” Gohain said.