Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 4 - Within 32 hours of his disappearance, Nihal, the one-and-a-half-year-old abducted baby, was today rescued by police from the clutches of his abductors at Mankachar in Dhubri district.
His alleged abductor Noor Mohammad, however, is still out of the reach of the police.
Nihal was allegedly abducted by Noor Mohammad on Friday and the latter also demanded ransom from the parents of Nihal.
Noor Mohammad, who hails from Mankachar, was staying as a tenant in a house owned by Nihal’s parents in Sijubari in Guwahati.