The bail petition was moved with the Court following the filing of the charge-sheet by the investigators in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam, naming 10 as accused, including Rakesh Paul and two other Members Samedur Rahman and Basanta Doley.

The court today disposed of the petition by rejecting the same in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

The Gauhati High Court too had earlier refused to allow Paul and others to go on bail.

Meanwhile, the bail petition of liquor baron Rajesh Jalan too has been rejected by the Gauhati High Court. The petition was disposed of by the Court of Justice MR Pathak.

Jalan, an accused in the multi-crore rupee tax evasion case, was represented by senior advocate Niloy Dutta.

Jalan, who was initially arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was also booked by the Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences) on Friday.