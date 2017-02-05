

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain addressing media-persons in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos

The plan is likely to be integrated with the Smart City project.

Briefing about the Budget announcements, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain today said his ministry has also sanctioned a double-track bridge over the Brahmaputra, parallel to Saraighat (third at that location) and discussions are being held with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to keep a road provision in it.

“The second bridge at Saraighat has no provision for railway track. They should have thought about it. Anyway, the Railway Ministry has sanctioned a third bridge. It will have double-track provision. We are also taking up the matter with the MoRTH for keeping a road provision in it,” Gohain said.

Work on the bridge is expected to start next year.

Once the elevated track is in place, the Guwahati Railway Station will be an elevated one and the yard and other infrastructure will be shifted from the area, mostly likely to New Guwahati. “After the land is cleared, we will call for bids from private parties to develop the area,” Gohain said.

The elevated track, to be around 10 km in length, is estimated to cost around Rs 3,062 crore.

“While planning the project, we have taken into account the traffic demand in the next 50 years. Two of the tracks in the elevated platform will be for goods trains and as many for passenger trains. We will also explore if local trains can be operated on the elevated track,” the minister said.

The Railway Ministry has also sanctioned electrification of the railway line up to Dibrugarh, which will include the Sivasagar loop. Earlier, the sanction was only up to Guwahati.

Moreover, Kamakhya is one of the 25 stations selected for redevelopment. Tender notice for technical-cum-financial proposal for redevelopment of the station at a cost of Rs 225 crore will be published on February 8, Gohain said.

Surveys have also been sanctioned in 12 new lines in the State – Chaparmukh to Jowai via Dalimbari, Baithalangso, Kheroni; Itakhola to Seijosa; Doomdooma to Wakro via Simaluguri, Namsai, Chowkham; Dangri to Roing; Naharkatiya to Deomali; Lekhapani to Deban via Nampong; Pencharthal-Kailashahar-Dharmanagar; Tetelia to Moirabari via Patekibori; Rangiya to Dekargaon via Sipajhar, Mangaldai, Orang; Tinsukia to Pasighat; Bongaigaon to Agthori and Gogamukh to Jorhat via Majuli.

Among the other sanctioned projects are new BG lines from Sivasagar to Jorhat, Salona to Khumtai and Tezpur to Silghat, new workshop for refurbishing of LHB coaches at New Bongaigaon, pit line at Silghat, goods circulating area at Senchoa and Haiborgaon, high-level platform at Dhubri, staff quarters at New Bongaigaon and Dangtol, etc.

The government has also sanctioned a project to man all the 48 unmanned railway crossings.