Govt to develop Habung as tourist spot

Correspondent

DHEMAJI, Feb 3 - “Swargadeo Sukapha and his follower Ahom Kings who ruled Assam for six hundred years, had formed the foundation of Bor Asom and the great Assamese nation by assimilating the various ethnic people living in Soumar at that time with dedication, brotherhood and harmony. Now, we the people in Assam must keep intact their benevolent ideology to restrain unity and harmony among Assamese people and to make Assam prosperous State”. This was observed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while addressing the large gathering in the open meeting of Me-Dam-Me-Phi which was centrally celebrated at Habung, the second capital of Swargadeo Sukapha on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Dhemaji district on January 30. The two-day programme was organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam in collaboration with Dhemaji district administration and All Tai Ahom Students’ Union. Stressing the need of conversation of Habung, Chief Minister Sonowal said that present BJP-led State Government would upgrade the historical place Habung to attract tourists not only from India but also from foreign countries. He also declared Rs two crore for the development of Habung for the first phase. The open meeting presided over by Bhavishya Dihingia, president, celebration committee was inaugurated by Pradan Boruah, MP, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency. Minister Naba Kr Doley gave the welcome address.