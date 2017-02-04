BCPL despatches first load of liquid nitrogen

Bureau

DIBRUGARH, Feb 3 - Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has added another feather in its cap today. The company has started marketing Liquid Nitrogen and the first consignment was dispatched from its plant at Lepetkata here today. The vehicle carrying the liquefied gas was flagged off by OP Tailor, director finance of the company, in the presence of other officials of the project. BCPL has already sold more than 50,000 MT of Polymer and 8,000 MT of Liquid Hydrocarbon during the current financial year. However, the highly secretive BCPL officials refused information about the quantity and destination of today’s liquid nitrogen load.