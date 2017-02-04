Under the programme, members of the battalion established a sewing centre for the village women. Further, eight sewing machines were given to the needy women under Berbhangi Panchayat.

KK Gulia, DIG, Dhubri headquarter officially handed over five cricket kits and seven dustbins to the schools and clubs, besides a fogging machine to the Panchayat. The members of the battalion also distributed stationary items along with educational aid in a school bags to the poor and needy students of the village. They also helped the village with all the required equipment for a gymnasium.

KK Gulia said that the main objective was to forge a strong relationship with the citizens so that both the forces and the common people coexist peacefully.

“The civilians near the border areas play a vital role in the security operations and such a programme will not only help the common people, but will be beneficial to maintain a peaceful environment in the border area,” Gulia opined.

He added that the sports goods were donated with an intention to develop sporting activities in the society and to bring more laurels to the State and the nation in the near future.

While addressing the students and members of the village, the DIG urged the people to make optimum utilisation of the items they received.

“These items are not for storage, rather try to utilise them fully,” Gulia suggested. Yogendra Raj, Commandant of 71 Bn BSF along with many other dignitaries were also present in the distribution ceremony held at the premises of Berbhangi HS School.