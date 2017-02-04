Chakravorty also informed this correspondent that wetlands of Kaliabor, part of which comes under Kaziranga National Park happens to be an important breeding ground for fishes. If proper conservation of these wetlands were not done in a scientific manner, then it will have an adverse affect on fish population throughout Assam.

“Mapping of the wetlands are very important because this will help in creating demarcation and further checking encroachment,” said Kaliabor Civil SDO, Chakravorty, adding that mapping will be done both through satellite, having present status and at a field level in terms of social-economic condition.

If there is any encroachment at the wetlands, then those would be evicted very soon and if necessary Sec 144 would be imposed by the administration if people fail to obey rule of the land and continue fishing in the wetlands, said Chakravorty.

Dr Pranab Bora from WWF India said that for the first time the World Wetland Day has been celebrated at Kaliabor and responses from the stakeholders was very encouraging. He said that conservation of wetlands is important given its necessity for the survival of avi fauna and other aquatic lives.

He also added that Nagaon district has the second highest number of wetlands in the State. He explained the importance of two wetlands namely Joysagar Doloni and Muamari beel for a balance ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by people from different walks of life. Resource person Parthajyoti Das outlined the importance of wetlands in context of wildlife.