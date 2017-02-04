ANN Service
MIRZA, Feb 3 - At least 20 vultures, believed to be Himalayan vultures (gyps himalayensis) died and several others were injured when they consumed a pesticide-infested carcass on Thursday at Batiapara pathar near here at Loharghat Forest Range under Kamrup East Forest Division in Kamrup district.
Sources said that skeleton of a cattle has been found near the site of the dead vultures, and hence, it is believed that the vultures could have died due to poisoning.
Sources said that the vulture carcasses have been recovered by Loharghat Forest Range personnel and investigation is on to find out the cause of the death of the vultures.