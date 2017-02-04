On the first day, the main gate will be inaugurated by Atul Kr Sarmah, SDO of Jonai. Volunteer camp will be inaugurated by Bhula Hazarika, SDPO Civil and the delegates camp (male) will be inaugurated by Sansuma Basumatary, vice president of Dhemaji Zila Parishad. The female delegates camp will be opened by president of Dhemaji Zila Parishad, Jyoti Prabha Doley and the guest house will be inaugurated by Inspector of School Dhemaji, Photik Doley. The exhibition will be inaugurated Deputy Commissioner, Dhemaji, Roshani Apranjee Karati.

On the second day, the flag will be hoisted by Padma Shree awardee Kameswar Brahma, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha while swahid tarpan will be performed by Dipak Kr Basumatary, vice president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

In the four day-long programme, several dignitaries, guests, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, chief of BTC Hagrama Mahilary, Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, WPT Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, PHE Minister Rihan Daimary along with others will be present on the occasion.

The president of reception committee and chief of Mising Autonomous Council Dr Ranoj Pegu, working president, Mihinswar Basumatary and general secretary Lalit Chandra Boro, have requested all section of people to extend helping hand to make the celebration a grand success.