



Inaugurating the festival, the president of the Morigaon district samiti of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Harendra Bora, in his speech appealed the artistes to preserve the ancient Tiwa folk cultures in modern age. The president of the Tiwa Kanthijuri Sal, Nadiram Deuri hoisted the flag while the smriti tarpan was offered by Narayan Kr Rodokakati, former CEM, TAC, Morigaon. Dr BC Neog, principal, Jagiroad College opened the door of the exhibition while Dr Puniram Pator, former Joint Director, District Health department, Morigaon released the souvenir titled Sograsal, edited by Lakhinandan Kholar. Ex-CEM, TAC Chidam Deuri inaugurated an age-old Tiwa culture – Borot-utsav, in which about 100 artistes exhibited the Borot-nritya.

Noted Tiwa littérateur Murulidhar Das inaugurated a seminar on ‘Role of new generation in Tiwa Language-culture’ which was conducted by Amiya Pator, teacher of Nagaon Girls’ College. Maneswar Deuri, Raktim Pator, Lakhinandan Kholar, Maheswar Pator, Ajit Konwar, Ranjit Bordoloi and Dhanada Kakati were the participants who delivered their lectures on the subject. Guneswar Kalita, from RSS, Morigaon inaugurated another Tiwa culture Sogra-puja utsav in the evening on the opening day of the festival.