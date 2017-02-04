



The session will commence with cleaning, morning prayer and naam-prasanga followed by plantation by Rajen Choudhury, DFO, East Sonitpur Forest Division at 8 am, inauguration of the main pandal by Asitaksha Chakravarty, DC of Biswanath at 8-30 am, inauguration of the main gate and naamghar by Pramod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath LAC at 9 am, inauguration of exhibition and book fair by State Minister Ranjit Dutta at 9-30 am, executive body meet at 10 am, meeting of the district presidents and secretaries at 11-30 am.

The literary session at 1 pm will be chaired by Dr Jagat Chandra Kalita. Litterateurs Dr Lakshminandan Borah, Dr Nagen Saikia, Jnan Pujari, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, State Minister Keshav Mahanta, State Election Commissioner Harendra Nath Borah, eminent scribe Haidar Hussain, president of Sankardev Foundation, Bangladesh, Subodh Chandra Das, Dr Ashok Goswami, Dr Dayananda Pathak, Dr Maheswar Hazarika, Dr Pradeep Sharma etc., will take part in the literary session. The delegate session will be inaugurated by Sangha’s general secretary Babul Borah at 5 pm with Bhabendra Nath Deka, Padadhikar in the chair.

The second day’s programmes include meetings of Sharan Samiti, Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society, women’s group and cultural session. State ministers Nava Kumar Doley, Pramila Rani Brahma and Pallav Lochan Das, former Pro-VC of Tezpur University Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, film maker Manju Borah, eminent scribe Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Jnani Yasavir Singh, the Chief Granthi of Sikhism etc., will be present in the cultural session. The second delegate session will be held at 7 pm to be addressed by Utpal Borah, working president of the reception committee and MLA, Gohpur LAC. The Dharmadwaja will be unfurled on day three morning by Padadhikar Bhabendra Nath Deka followed by Bhagawat procession. The open session will start at 11 am. A good number of dignataries including the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance, Education and Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Home Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, Union Railway Minister of State Rajen Gohain, Vice Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University Dr Kandarpa Kumar Deka etc are likely to grace the occasion.

Cultural nights and ankiya bhaonas will be held in all the nights. The reception committee has sought public help and cooperation to make the event a grand success.