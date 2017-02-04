Put in to bat, Noonmati boys piled up 327 runs for the loss of two wickets in their stipulated 30 overs. Nitin Jain top scored with 122 while Abdul Aziz Qurashi was the other centurion with 104 runs.

In reply, Shankardev Sishu Niketan batsmen could only manage 129 before being bundled out.

Nitin Jain was adjudged the man of the series while he also received the best batsman of the tournament award. Sahil Ahmed walked away with the best bowler title while Debraj Sharma was adjudged the best fielder. Abdul Aziz received the man of the final award.

Brief scores: Noonmati Public School 327/2 (Nitin Jain 122, Abdul Aziz Qurashi 104, Aryaman Pongal 66 n.o; Rahul Hussain 1/23). Shankardev Sishu Niketan 129 (Ram Kishan Sarma 49, Bodheswar Ranghang 30; Kiran Singha 3/13, Sahil Ahmed 3/19, Hira Chetri 2/19).