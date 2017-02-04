Bodybuilding, Fitness C’ship on Feb 11



GUWAHATI, Feb 3 - The Indian Fitness Academy under the aegis of National Amateur Body Builders’ Association and World Fitness Federation of India will organise ‘IFA Classic’, a Pro-AM championship for Bodybuilding and Fitness at the District Library Auditorium here on February 11. This will be a national level event and will be held in four different categories including Men Bodybuilding, Men Fitness, Women Bodybuilding and Women Fitness. Around 60-70 athletes and officials from all over India are expected to take part in the championship, stated a press release.