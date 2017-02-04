Electing to bat, Santipur Athletic Club put up a total of 199 runs before being bundled out in 40 overs. Biplab Saikia top scored for his side with a knock of 53 runs while Manash Das contributed 36 runs. Gautam Barman and Pradip Sarkar bagged three wickets each.

In reply, Ambikagiri Sangha could only manage 148 runs in 36.3 overs. Nayanjyoti Haloi scored 22 runs while Bishal Saha chipped in with 21 runs. Biplab Saikia and Bikash Singh scalped three wickets each. Biplab Saikia walked away with the man of the match award for his fine all-round display.

Brief scores: Santipur AC 199 in 40 overs (Biplab Saikia 53, Manash Das 36, Rameez Rabbani 30; Gautam Barman 3/29, Pradip Sarkar 3/51, Santanu Dhar 2/34). Ambikagiri Sangha 148 in 36.3 overs (Nayanjyoti Haloi 22, Bishal Saha 21; Biplab Saikia 3/25, Bikash Singh 3/33, Amit Boro 2/22).

Today’s match: Ankurjyoiti Club, Guwahati vs Santipur AC.