

Cameroon players celebrate their second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match against Ghana at Franceville, on Thursday. Cameroon players celebrate their second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match against Ghana at Franceville, on Thursday.

A finely-poised tie remained goalless until the 72nd minute, when Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah failed to deal with a free-kick into his area and John Boye’s weak defensive header merely served as an assist for Ngadeu to control and fire home.

Bassogog then broke away to clinch the win and spark wild celebrations as Hugo Broos’s side progress to a final against Egypt in Libreville on Sunday.

That will be the Indomitable Lions’ first Cup of Nations final since they lost 1-0 to the Egyptians in 2008. Then they also beat Ghana in the semifinals.

“It is a real dream for us to get to the final,” said a delighted Broos.

“Ghana have more experience than us – look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of this tournament we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game.

“I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final.”

Ghana, who have still never beaten Cameroon at the competition, will now go to Port-Gentil for a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

This was their sixth consecutive Cup of Nations semifinal, but their wait to win the trophy for the first time since 1982 will go on.

“I am more than unhappy. We wanted so much to be in the final,” said a deflated Ghana coach Avram Grant.

“We did everything to be there and in the second half we completely dominated. Congratulations to Cameroon of course but we were the better side and we lost.”

Just as in their quarterfinal win against DR Congo, Ghana were once again without Asamoah Gyan at kick-off as their captain struggled to shake off a groin injury.

In his absence, the Black Stars were second best for most of the first half and Cameroon were unfortunate not to be in front after a lively start to the match. – AFP