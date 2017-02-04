Yesterday, violent mobs went on the rampage in the Nagaland capital vandalising and setting on fire government offices and vehicles, prompting deployment of five columns of Army to bring the situation under control.

“I have talked to the Director General, Assam Rifles and told him that the Nagaland Chief Minister and his residence have to be saved,” Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said. He also appealed agitating people to shun violence.

“We understand the sentiments of the people, but this is no way that you attack the Cabinet and vandalise government (institutions),” the Minister said on the sidelines of a function here.

He asked people to understand the attempts made by “some forces” who are trying to provide tool to the agitation.

Rijiju said Central forces have already been deployed there to ensure safety of people.

The Nagaland government has been facing stiff opposition from tribal bodies over introduction of 33 per cent reservation for women in the urban local bodies. The urban local bodies elections have been due in the State for over 16 years.

The State government decided to hold the polls following an interim Supreme Court order in a case filed by the Naga Mothers’ Association for a directive to the State government to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the ULBs, like in many other States. – PTI