The Chief Minister is of the firm conviction that resorting to violent activities to convey one’s point of view is irrational and has no place in a civilised modern society which ensures freedom of speech and even freedom to differ from any view point or belief, a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) press release stated.

The government is of the considered opinion that it has been lenient enough to give in to the demands of the agitators even though it was steadfastly abiding by the Constitution of India to which it had sworn its solemn allegiance, the CMO said. “And making unreasonable and unconstitutional demands, such as asking the entire Cabinet to tender resignation when the Ministry have undisputed, unquestionable majority and support of the entire Assembly, is simply unacceptable and non-negotiable,” it stated.

The CMO also informed that MLA from 11 Northern Angami II Assembly Constituency Dr Neiphrezo Keditsu resigned as Chairman of the NSMDC Ltd owing to immense pressure from various quarters. Apart from the resignation of Dr Keditsu, no other legislator has resigned and the present Leader of the House and Chief Minister TR Zeliang enjoys the full support of not only the NPF and Independent legislators but also the BJP legislators and party as reaffirmed by the BJP, the CMO said.