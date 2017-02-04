

The charred remains of the Kohima Municipal Council Office after violence erupted in the Nagaland capital on Thursday night. – UB Photos The charred remains of the Kohima Municipal Council Office after violence erupted in the Nagaland capital on Thursday night. – UB Photos

This correspondent was travelling to Kohima this morning to get a first hand report of the situation there, but had to return as the vehicle, after crossing four blockades put up on the road, could not pass through other barricades placed at a distance of around 100 metres each

There was no semblance of any law and order machinery at the blockade sites nor was there any effort made by the administration to clear the barricades on the highway, the lifeline of the State.

However, there was no report of any untoward incident either in Kohima or Dimapur till the evening today.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two persons killed in police firing in Dimapur on the night of January 31 were buried in Kohima this afternoon. The bodies were taken to Kohima on February 1 but the protesters decided not to bury them until their three-point demands are met.

The newly formed Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), comprising various Naga tribal organisations of Kohima, met Nagaland Governor PB Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima this afternoon and placed their charter of demands that included resignation of the Nagaland Chief Minister and his Cabinet, cancellation of the urban local body polls and suspension of the Dimapur Commissioner of Police and the personnel responsible for the firing in Dimapur. The committee was formed after the situation turned violent last evening.

The Governor reportedly assured the NTAC members that as the constitutional head of the State he will see to it that all wrongdoers are punished.

Sources said the State government invited all stakeholders for a dialogue this evening. However, it could not be known what transpired in the meeting till the time of filing of this report. However, they said, Chief Minister TR Zeliang made it clear that he will not resign unless asked by the majority members of the State Assembly.

Sources also said the Centre had assured to provide all assistance to the State government to maintain law and order in the State.

Violence erupted in the State capital, Kohima on Thursday evening with a large number of protesters destroying several government and private vehicles after they were not satisfied with the government’s response to their three-point charter of demands.

The NTAC yesterday submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, as the latter was out of station, demanding that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet resign by 4 pm, declaration of the ULB election process as null and void and suspension of the police officials and personnel concerned.

The State government responded in the evening by declaring the ULB poll process ‘null and void’ and informing that the Cabinet had decided to transfer the Dimapur Commissioner of Police and DCP Zone (1), Dimapur, in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry.

Not satisfied with the government’s response, the protesters went on rampage and set ablaze government property and vehicles. The mob burned down Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) Office, with the spreading flames engulfing the nearby Superintendent of Excise Office and Regional Transport Office. Adjoining offices, including those of the SSA, NNP+, SIB, Nagaland Legal Service Authority and the Kohima Press Club were also completely burnt down

The State Information Office and Old Secretariat were also burned, while the NPF office was also set on fire with the complete breakdown of the law-and-order machinery.

Section 144 CrPC was imposed from 9.30 pm last night in four colonies in Kohima in view of the tense situation by Kohima DC and District Magistrate.

In Dimapur, a house on a plot of land at Diphupar here belonging to the Chief Minister, was set afire last night. However, nobody was present when the house was set ablaze. A driver reportedly used to stay in the house.