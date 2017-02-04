As part of the event, the VKIC Sanmaan, 2017, was conferred on Srimad Shyamananda Brahmachari of West Garo Hills. The award carries a seleng chador (shawl), a citation, a memento and a sum of Rs 25,000.

Every year, on its foundation day, the VKIC honours a person of repute who has been tirelessly working for the promotion of indigenous faith and culture.

In his welcome address, Dr Parimal Chandra Bhattacharjee, director, Research Advisory Council, VKIC, stated that the objective of VKIC is to find the commonalities existing within the different ethnic communities, focusing mainly on the cultural aspect of the communities. He said VKIC works with the belief that “cultures nurture unity.”

Srimad Shyamananda Brahmachari, in his acceptance speech, shared his experience of taking up the task of working for the uplift of people from various communities belonging to Hajong, Koch, Garo and Rabha communities.

He appealed to the people to support him in his struggle to retain the indigenous faiths, traditions and cultures of the various ethnic communities.

He said lack of education and employment opportunities was compelling people to forsake their ancient beliefs, culture and heritage.

The chief guest of the programme, Prof Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), made a power point presentation on ‘Innovation: Key to India’s Transformation,’ wherein he showcased the rich innovative spirit and skills prevalent during ancient times and stressed the need for encouraging innovation among the younger generation.

He also highlighted the steps taken up by the Government of India towards this end with steps like MyGov.in, an e-initiative for citizens to participate in innovative programmes.

He, however, added that the ambience of creating an innovative atmosphere lies with the people and not with the government alone.

Earlier, as part of the foundation day celebration, a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Development through Culture,’ was held.