It was Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who first pointed out the “unwarranted act,” stating that technology should be used “where it should be.”

Without naming Islam, he said, “It has come to my knowledge that one MLA is live streaming his speech in the Assembly to his supporters back in his constituency through Facebook…I hope he will desist from doing so in future.”

Islam, however, was unrelenting and claimed that nowhere it is written that such acts are not allowed.

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami later said he has taken the issue “seriously” and sought written complaints from those who have brought the matter to his notice. He hinted that he might initiate action.

The electronic media is not allowed to telecast the proceedings live, except for the Question Hour, besides the Budget and the Governor’s speech.