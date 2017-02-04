



The award has been instituted by the Students’-Artistes’-Writers’ Welfare Trust of All Guwahati Students’ Union in memory of eminent actor, playwright, screenplay writer, producer and director Amulya Kakati. The annual award honours prominent persons having significant contributions in the field of culture.

The award will be given to Mani Bora Devi on February 9 at the Vivekananda Kendra auditorium.