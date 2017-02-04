



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “Our country must take the lead for youth-propelled development where 65 per cent of the population are youths below 35 years of age. Youths are the powerhouse who can bring about revolution for the society to change towards betterment.”

Sonowal said that clean minds lead to clean society, which in turn gives rise to clean state and country. Emphasising the importance of Swachh Bharat Programme enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the programme was launched with an objective to make India an ideal nation and asked the youths to take a lead to popularise the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Maintaining that ‘charity begins at home’, Sonowal said every human being is endowed with unflinching energy as he called upon everybody to take a lead to transform the country, saying, “God has given us enormous power and we should make good use of it.”

Asserting that Assam has been blessed with greats like Sankaradeva, Madhabdev, Ajan Phakir, Phani Sarma, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Dr Bhupen Hazarika, he called upon the youths to emulate these great personalities and continue to work towards enrichment of this fertile land, which is also a melting pot of rich cultures and ethnicities. He also asked them to take lessons from the past and work to forge a value-based society.

VC of Cotton College State University Dr Dhruba Jyoti Saikia and chairperson of Bharat Soka Gakkai Vishesh Gupta also spoke.