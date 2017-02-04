



He had presided over the statistics section of the 1979 session of the Indian Science Congress and was elected president of the Assam Science Society in 1981.

Medhi has authored five famous books and his Stochastic Processes (John Viley & Sons, New York, 1982) is accepted as a text book by almost all the universities of the world. His other books include - Recent Developments in Bulk Queueing Models (Wily Eastern Ltd New Delhi, 1984); Stochastic Models in Queueing Theory (Academic Press, San Diego, USA, 1991, revised 2003); Statistical Methods (Wiley Eatern Ltd, New Delhi, 1992), etc.

Born in 1924, Prof Medhi obtained his M Sc degree in pure mathematics from Calcutta University and won two gold medals for his best performance among the candidates appearing in the M Sc final examination that year.

He joined the Cotton College in 1948 as a teacher and then joined the Gauhati University as a teacher in 1949 in its mathematics and statistics department. In 1952, he went to Manchester University, UK for higher studies and obtained an M Sc degree in statistics from that university in 1954.

In 1956, Paris University conferred the D Sc degree on him and that year he returned to GU, which promoted him to the post of reader the same year. In 1985, he retired as a professor.

Between 1967 and 1969, Prof Medhi served the Montreal University, Canada as a visiting professor. During that period, he served the Toronto University in Canada and Wilkinson University in the US, as a visiting professor.

Prof Medhi served Dibrugarh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Calcutta, Gujarat, Patna, Kurukshetra, Pune, Madras, Utkal, Osmania, Tirupati, Ambalay universities and IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIM Kolkata, IIT Guwahati, Sardar Vallabhbhai Bidyapeeth etc., as invited professor.

The State government engaged him in preparing a number of reports on various issues concerning developmental activities. He served as member of various commissions like the UPSC, University Grants Commission etc.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, including Prof Dipankar Medhi of Missouri University, two daughters and a host of relatives. His last rites will be performed at the Navagraha cremation ground here at 3 pm tomorrow.