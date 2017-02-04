



Born on September 21, 1926 at Jorhat, Borthakur obtained his PhD in genetics and plant breeding from the University of Missouri, USA in 1964. He was the founder director of the Indian Council of Research, NE Region.

He served the Assam Science Society too as its president, the BJVJ as its State president and authored a number of books on agricultural science and he has several other publications, including some international ones. He was awarded on many occasions for his contributions towards the field of agricultural science. These include the honorary Doctor of Science conferred on him by Dibrugarh University.

He was one of the first batch students of Gauhati University. He edited the Cottonian too during his Cotton College days as a student.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condoled the death of Dr Borthakur as an irreparable loss to the agricultural scientist community of the state and the nation.