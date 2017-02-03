A protest rally was taken out by the medical students who felt that the decision was not in the interest of the medical profession at large. According to the State honorary secretary of the IMA, Dr Atul Kalita, the move to introduce NEXT proves that the Centre is turning a blind eye towards harsh realities like inadequate infrastructure in medical colleges, insufficient academic facilities and faculty shortage. “The test is being proposed as a substitute for three tests, including NEET, for postgraduate admissions, recruitment for Central Health Services and Foreign Graduate Medical Examination,” Dr Kalita said, adding that the new IMC Act may allow anyone having an MBBS degree from China or Russia and a three-month or six-month diploma to bypass the screening examination, get themselves registered in India and start practice.

The IMA branch claimed that thousands of medical students from over 200 medical colleges throughout the country boycotted their classes and took out rallies against the Centre’s move today.