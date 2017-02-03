The eminent columnist was delivering his lecture as the chief guest of an award-giving function organised in connection with the two-day silver jubilee celebration of a frontline drama platform ‘Pakhiraj Natya Gusthi’ that concluded recently at historic Baan Theatre here.

Addressing the gathering, he said that he is always advocating a united and classless Assamese nation. Talking about the present state of the Assamese literature, he also said that amid many ups and down, Assamese literature is being able to reach its height. “At a time when the Assamese people feel serious threat posed against the Assamese culture and literature, I feel pleasure that in comparison to the past three to four decades, Assamese literature, culture and heritages have been able to gain a noticeable position. I am very much optimistic that it will gain more in the days to come,” he added.

Another prominent writer, Bidyut Bhuyan, urged the mediapersons to be sincere in using words.