Bhupen Ray (38), a farmer and resident of Ghondol, which is 7-km from Bongaigaon district headquarters, picked up a quarrel over some private matter with his wife, Anita (28), who was then breast-feeding her three-year-old Jyotismita in the bed room. But when the quarrel crossed the limit, Bhupen went berserk and attacked Anita with a machete.

Receiving serious injury on the head, she somehow managed to escape the room leaving aside the child. To pacify Bhupen, his elder sister Kamini Ray (60) when rushed to him, he allegedly attacked her on the head killing her on the spot. Later, he allegedly killed his six-year-old son Rajdeep and daughter Jyotishmita. He then came out of the room and attacked two women neighbours – Dineswary Ray (62) and Sefali Ray (30), who were witnessing the quarrel from the nearby lane.

Getting informed by the locals, the police reached the spot and nabbed Bhupen and brought him at Bongaigaon Police Station. The injured women were admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon after the incident.

Anita’s brother Nikumja Ray lodged an FIR at Bongaigaon Police Station against his brother-in-law Bhupen. Based on it, the police registered a case under Section 326/302 of IPC. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon, sent Bhupen to judicial custody.

Though the relatives of Bhupen claimed him as mentally ill person, but no proof of this claim has been received by the police yet, Bongaigaon SP, Hridayjit Barman said.

Deceased Kamini had adopted her cousin Bhupen and brought him up in her residence because the she was alone in her family having huge paternal assets. Bhupen had married a local girl Anita six years ago and became the father of two children.