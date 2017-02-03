According to sources, the body was handed over to the Indian authorities at Karimganj. BSF’s 133 battalion commander Kamal Singh, DC (Karimganj) Prasanta Kumar Mahanta, Joyti’s wife Arpita Sarkar and other family members were present at the time of the handing over of the body of Jyoti Sarkar at the customs ferry ghat in Karimganj.

On the other hand, Arpita has made strong demands for proper investigation of the death of her husband in Bangladesh. It may be mentioned that Arpita has ready made an appeal before the district administration in this regard.

According to family sources, Jyoti Sarkar, a local businessman flew for Dhaka from Kolkata on December 29, 2016, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in Dhaka.