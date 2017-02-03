The reception committee is upbeat about a massive turnout of Sabha activists and general public as the group opposing the Sabha and calling for a state-level convention of literary workers, writers on February 6 at Sivasagar has already cancelled the programme.

Instead, the chief convenor of the proposed convention, Dr Madhurjya Mandita Boruah, through a release to the media, has called upon all to shun all differences and uphold the spirit and sanctity of Asam Sahitya Sabha on the sacred soil of Jerenga Pathar where Sati Jaymati made the supreme sacrifice for the Assamese nation.

It is learnt that Dr Madhurjya Mandita Boruah has been entrusted with a new responsibility by the present Sabha leadership to convene a special delegates meeting on February 9 to chalk out the future course of action to strengthen the Sabha from within.

Prasanta Sarma and Dr NilKhi Gogoi of cultural sub-committee of the reception committee said that it has trained chorus group of more than 2,000 singers from different parts of the district for the title song “Sira chenhi mur bhasa jononi”. Weavers of Magarahat village have woven 1,000 gamosas for the guests and delegates

The arena with more than 2,000 bighs of land is completely covered with about main meeting hall, book fair stalls, exhibition stalls, food and refreshment hall and delegates camps etc. The new 2.6-km road connecting Mankata Ali and the AT Road has been completed in record time to facilitate easy approach to the main venue of the session.