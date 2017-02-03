



The laikhuta of the main pandal was installed at Ramananda Samannay Kshetra, the venue of the session of the largest religious body in the entire North East India. The session will be held under the aegis of Gohpur district unit of Sangha and the reception committee – with Ganesh Handique as the president, Utpal Borah (MLA of Gohpur LAC) as the working president and Gunaram Saikia as general secretary – is trying to make all arrangements for the grand success of the event in association with 46 sub-committees.

The five anchalik committees and 188 prathamiks under the district unit are working overnight to install the main pandal, namghar, delegate camps, naatghar, exhibition arena, book fair, medical camp and other requirements for it. Almost 80 per cent work has already been finished.

It may be mentioned here that 105 makeshift camps have been constructed to serve lakhs of delegates to come from all over the state. The main pandal measuring 500x200 sq ft has the capacity to offer seats to 10,000 people at a time.

The reception committee has cultivated potatoes in six bighas of land through organic farming to cater to the need of the devotees and around 20 quintals of potatoes are expected from it.

On the other hand, two big safuras are being made with cane, bamboo and wood measuring 12 feet high and 6 feet wide to be installed in the main gate along with statues of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva, martyr Kanaklata Barua and Mukunda Kakati by the sanatan mandali. Besides, 4,000 various types of flowers have been planted to decorate the flag hoisting area and the main entrance to Ramananda Kshetra under the aegis of Pub Ghaghara Prathamik.

Around 3,000 metre long chain made of bamboo will cover the whole area. Replicas Gadur Pakshi, 100 rhinoceros, dinosaur and of Gayan-Bayan will also embellish the area. As many as 86 numbers of valuable trees will be planted on day one. Hundreds of women under different Prathamiks are busy these days in preparing pitha, ladoo and other delicacies to serve the devotees while five thousand volunteers were trained to offer service to the devotees during the session.

A good number of books and journals will be released on the occasion. These include the English version of Bhakti Ratnakar, Dharmayodha Ramakanta Muktiar Atar Jivani aru Rachanavali, Baikuntha Prakash, Bhakti Kunja etc.

A 500-page souvenir called Bhakati Baibhav, edited by Dr Milan Neog, will also be released on the occasion. Several dignitaries, including the office-bearers of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, Chief Minister Sarvananda Sonowal; Finance, Education and Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma; DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh; Home Minister Kiron Rijiju; Railway Minister Rajen Gohain, Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Dr Kandarpa Kumar Deka, among others, are likely to grace the session.