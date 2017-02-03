Need for professional approach: Maj MV Chandran

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Feb 2 - Barak Valley has immense potential in football, the only thing required is a strategic approach to spot talents from the remote areas and groom them with professional coaching for shaping up a local team which will have the potential to win major tournaments within the State and also across the country, feels Major General MV Chandran (YSM, SM) Inspector General of Assam Rifles East. Talking to The Assam Tribune on Thursday on the sidelines of the semifinals of the 31st Capt NM Gupta Memorial Football Tournament jointly organised by the Silchar District Sports Association and the Assam Rifles in association with the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Cachar (which is into the 150th year), the Inspector General said, “If you look around the valley, there are some excellent players scattered in the rural areas. All we need is a professional approach to bring the players for proper orientation which shall yield impressive results. Sports bodies like the DSA should take steps to organise local leagues with a result oriented approach to attract players to perform. Once a local team wins a major tournament such as the Capt Gupta Trophy, the whole of Valley shall get a massive facelift in terms of getting inclined towards football,” Chandran added.