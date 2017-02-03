In a high scoring match the Guwahati outfit gathered a comprehensive total of 252 in 40 overs. Man-of-the-match Vijay Gautam remained unbeaten with 140 while Raju Kalita added 45. But despite making a hot chase the Barpeta boys failed to reach the target as they fell six runs short. Nipujit Kalita top scored with 105.

Brief scores: Ankurjyoti 252/ 6 (Vijay Gautam 140 n.o, Raju Kalita 45, Parag Barman 2/42). Ambikagiri Sangha 246 (Nipujit Kalita 105, Saurabh Goon 36, Bishal Saha 35, Pradip Sarkar 26, Mantu Das 3/25, Imamul Haque 2/62). Today’s match: Ambikagiri Sangha vs Santipur AC.