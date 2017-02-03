In the second semifinal, Mizoram XI outshot ASEB SC, Guwahati 3-0 in the penalty shoot out. Both teams had their share of luck but failed to capitalise on the opportunities which came their way.

The only goal in the first semifinal was scored by defender Bikas Budhathoki in the 29th minute. Bikash found the opposition net with his deft touch. Army Green came into the match with a proper planning and the players executed those with their strategic moves, snatching the match away from the defending champions. Towards the fading moments of the match, ARC players did their best to find the equalising goal but two of their attempts were foiled by brilliant saves from the goal keeper BM Thakuri.