This Budget is aimed at welfare of middle and lower middle classes, as well as farmers, he claimed on Thursday. Citing example, Deb said the Budget has proposed Rs 10 lakh crore for agricultural loan that will certainly address the woes of farmers.

“Since the country’s economy heavily depends on agriculture, the Narendra Modi-led government has given top priority to the welfare of farmers. Growth is not possible ignoring the farming sector,” he said.

“In his Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government has set a goalpost to increase farmers’ income within the next five years. This will immensely boost rural economy,” he pointed out.

The Modi government has also raised the bar of income tax exemption. “One doesn’t need to pay tax if his/her income stands at Rs 3 lakh per year, which was Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. Similarly, some sort of exemption was offered to those having annual income between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Now, they will have to pay only 5 percent, which was 10 percent earlier,” he explained.

Asked about scope of job creation, Deb said no government commits job creation in the Budget. The Budget is completely growth centric and a clear-cut roadmap for ending ill practices, he said.

On the possibility of forming a grand alliance, he said the party is trying to bring all the anti-Left parties in a common platform to ensure defeat of the Left Front.