The Governor called upon the security officials to strengthen the security apparatus and at the same time, initiate action to change the mindset of the people to promote a pan-Indian spirit.

“Every citizen of the State must be respected. It is the prime duty of the security agencies to instill a sense of security among the people,” the Governor stressed. He also advised the security agencies to organise more civic action programmes to win the people’s hearts.

“Do more than your call of duty. Involve trendsetters and opinion makers, such as senior citizens, ex-servicemen and college and university students, in your programmes,” the Governor suggested, besides calling for creating awareness on the government schemes.

The Governor also asked the security agencies to help the farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs of the region by buying their products for the needs of forces which according to him will help solving their marketing challenges, to some extent.