Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Feb 2 - Keeping his words, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today approved creation of 10 new posts for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).
Nearly a week ago, the Chief Minister met APPSC Chairman Tajom Taloh, who had requested the State government for additional human resources to strengthen the Commission. Considering the exigency, the Chief Minister approved creation of 10 various categories, group A, B and C posts in the APPSC to meet the requirement.
The Commission is now expected to hasten the activities in a time bound manner, besides maintaining absolute transparency in their activities.