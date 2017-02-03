The JACWR had filed the two petitions – the Civil Appeal and the Writ Petition – for withdrawal in the Supreme Court. The committee said all respective organisations from now on would function independently on the issue of women reservation and expressed gratitude to all apex women organisations for their support for the last 6 years.

Meanwhile, the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) clarified that the public interest litigation was not filed by it, but by a “well known social activist Vilanuo Angela Yhome, who has also been a public litigant”.

In a press release, NMA president Abeiu Meru and secretary Lochumbeni Humtsoe said the petition was “in her individual capacity as a concerned citizen”, seeking direction of the Court on the government to protect voters and candidates with adequate security during the elections to the urban local bodies.