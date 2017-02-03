Even as no bandh enforcers were seen on the streets in Dimapur, police personnel, including IRB jawans, kept strict vigil in the town to thwart any untoward incident.

The Angami Youth Organization (AYO)-called bandh in Kohima also continued as all business establishments remained closed throughout the day. Sources said the AYO also warned all legislators not to move about during the bandh period.

Meanwhile, following the killing of two youths and injuries to some others in Dimapur and also injuries to seven persons in Longleng on January 31, various tribal organisations and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) have vowed to continue with the indefinite bandh till the DAN government resigns.

The Angami Public Organisation, Kohima Ao Senso Telongjem and the Chakhesang Public Organisation have demanded immediate resignations of the Chief Minister Zeliang, Home Minister Y Patton, all Cabinet Ministers and DAN chairman and NPF president Dr Shurhozelie.

The JCC, during the memorial service for the two slain youths in Dimapur yesterday, adopted a three-point resolution demanding immediate resignation of the present government and immediate suspension of the IRB personnel who fired indiscriminately at the unarmed youths in Dimapur and suspension of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur.