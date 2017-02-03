

Personnel of the 71 Infantry Division during the white water rafting expedition from Marjung La to Bhalukpong in the treacherous Kameng River. – UB Photos

The aim of the expedition was to develop the spirit of adventure, inculcate leadership qualities, camaraderie and esprit-de-corps amongst Army personnel, a defence spokesman said.

The expedition was flagged off by Maj Gen Alok Raj, GOC, Blazing Sword Division on January 27 and flagged in by Lt Gen AS Bedi, GOC, Gajraj Corps today. Interaction with local population and civilian dignitaries was also carried out as part of perception management.

The total strength of expedition was six officers, one JCO and 28 other rank personnel.

The expedition was carried out under the leadership of Lt Col BN Jha and Lt Col Surender Singh. Apart from inculcating the spirit of adventure and esprit-de-corps, the expedition team also interacted with the ex-servicemen (ESM) en route and also gave useful inputs to locals and civilians about the opportunities in Army and also learned about the local customs and traditions.

The expedition team also gave a glimpse and insight about the environmental awareness to the local populace. One of the key objectives of the expedition was to ensure operational orientation, instill offensive spirit & training in riverine terrain.

Intense preparation and training was carried out by the expedition team wherein the basics of white water rafting were learnt at Army Aqua Nodal Centre, Nimmu and the advance training was carried out with National Institute of mountaineering & Allied Sports.