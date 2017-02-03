‘Samantrana’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 2 - The Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), is organising the first edition of ‘Samantrana’, a two-day national seminar on the theme ‘Industry academia collaboration: Bridging the gap’ on February 10-11 at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara. The event will be inaugurated by Minister for Commerce and Industry, Trade and Parliamentary Affairs CM Patowary and Minister for Water Resources and Science and Technology Keshab Mahanta, said a press statement.