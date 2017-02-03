Participating in the felicitation programme organised by socio-cultural organisation Krishnanagar Krishti Vikash Kendra, Ahmed stressed the need for preservation of the Assamese tradition and ethos for future generations.

“If we cannot preserve our tradition and cultural values, the fate of the entire society will be in the doldrums,” she said.

Ahmed, a prominent name in the field of Assamese child literature, also urged the government and civil society to take utmost care to preserve Assamese literature keeping in mind the greater interest of the future generations.

“We must change with the changes in society. But that does not mean that we will sacrifice our own things in the name of changing,” she added.

Addressing the meeting held under the presidentship of Jayanta Kumar Goswami, president of Krishnanagar Krishti Vikash Kendra, some leading citizens of the locality lauded the effort of Ahmed in strengthening and preserving Assamese literature and culture.

In his inaugural address, Jayanta Kumar Goswami elaborated on various activities carried out by the Kendra for the benefit of the residents of the locality over the years.