In his speech, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Dr M Angamuthu said that the step has been taken to bridge the technological gap, adding that the hands-on training would help the revenue officials handle all revenue-related matters.

After the training of the officials they would be examined, for which the DC himself would set a question paper, he said.

He said anybody found neglecting his or her duty regarding the revenue-related matters would face harsh action.

It is worth mentioning that with the help of the ‘Dharitree’ software all revenue-related matters like issuance of income certificate, land holding certificate, Jamabandi, Namjari, re-classification, Batowara, etc. will be done.

To make the revenue-related activities speedier, this step has been taken up and it is expected to render quick service to the public.

Almost 80 officials including the circle officers of Chandrapur, Sonapur, Azara and Guwahati, along with mandals, kanangos, dealing assistants and others are participating in the training programme.

From now onwards no revenue-related matter will be done manually, it will only be done through the ‘Dharitree’ software.

The training programme is being conducted by Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, Additional DC of Kamrup Metro, and other senior officials.