Felicitating the best NCC cadets of the State who took part in the Republic Day Camp and Republic Day Parade in New Delhi recently, at a function in the CM’s conference hall at the Assam Secretariat today, Chief Minister Sonowal urged the cadets to aspire to join the Indian Armed Forces so that they can serve the nation with due valour and gallantry.

Stating that the State government is in the process of building a smart police force for the State to fight modern-day crimes, Sonowal urged the cadets to make themselves qualified to get into the forces so that they can offer their services to protect society.

Saying that the experience of Republic Day Parade and Republic Day Camp would help the NCC cadets in a big way as the prestigious event is a teaching in itself, Sonowal urged the cadets to strive to make Assam one of the best states in the country.

Media Adviser to Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami and Commissioner and Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Ajay Tiwari were present among others on the occasion.