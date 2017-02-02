In the circulars to the heads of institutions, the Deputy Commissioner ordered against holding such contests inside the campus, which are considered temples of knowledge where students from all stratum of the society pursue studies. Holding such contest within the campus puts the students from the economically stronger section in an advantageous position by displaying expensive clothes and beauty practice which affect the young minds of those unable to afford the same, the circular added. He called upon the heads of the institution to ensure the atmosphere of equality in the campus of educational institutions.

The Inspector of Schools also instructed the institutional heads to strictly follow the appeal of the Deputy Commissioner.