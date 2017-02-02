According to Karbi community calendar, the Thangthang Niphai, February 1 is considered as New Year.

Karbi people observed Ningkan Kimi with great enthusiasm throughout the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District. The KAAC centrally observed Ningkan Kimi by holding various programmes at the Council’s open cultural stage in Diphu.

The Karbi New Year celebration began with the Hemphu Karkil in the morning.

To spread messages of peace and unity, a number of balloons were released by the chief guest and guests of honour before the start of the open session.

Thereafter, the dignitaries were felicitated. The welcome address was made by Dhaneswar Engti, Joint Secretary, Art & Culture, KAAC.

The Karbi New Year was celebrated at various places.

During the daylong programme, the Karbi Ningkan Kimi was also observed at Howraghat Pan Engti playground by holding various Karbi traditional events, like Hambi Kepathu, Hon Kijen, Bathali Keup, Kengdon Dang and Choketok, etc. People celebrated with pomp and gaiety.