He was running the Taramoni Devi Bajaj Charitable Trust in memory of his late mother and had been doing free surgeries of cleft and lip palate in association with Smile Train. He was also a Lion member. Dr Bajaj leaves behind his wife a son, a daughter and grand children.

Several members from the medical fraternity, various social organisations, staff and management of Srishti Hospital, W Pratiksha Hospitals, well wishers and relatives expressed their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Dr Bajaj. The mortal remain of Dr Bajaj was flown in from Delhi this afternoon. He will be cremated tomorrow at Chowkidinghee crematorium, the release informed.