Parimal Suklabaidya, State Minister of PWD, Excise and Fisheries after laying the foundation stone of the construction work said that a total amount of Rs 160 crore has been sanctioned under the annual plan for widening and developing the Karimganj portion of National Highway-44. Reconstruction work will be completed gradually from Malidahar to Churaibari up to the last point of Assam-Tripura inter-State border within two years.

In all, 14 culverts, guard walls and six bridges as well as one toll plaza and one weighing machine will be installed on the said national highway near Baba Hotel as per the approved plan of the construction work, he added.

Suklabaidya also said that the reconstruction work from Malidahar to Lakhimpur and Lakhimpur to Srigauri via Badarpur town portion of National Highway-6 under Karimganj and Cachar districts have already been started. The State Government is going to approve a proposal for new bridges over the Barak river within a very short time. He also stressed on parallel development of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prashanta Kumar Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Karimganj. Krishnendu Paul, MLA of Patharkandi, Aziz Ahmed Khan, MLA of South Karimganj, PR Kar, SP of Karimganj, Moloy Kumar Deb, Superintending Engineer, Silchar Circle, Mission Ranjan Das, ex-MLA Pranab Kumar Nath, former MLA Amaresh Roy, veteran educationist Romendra Bhattacharjee, BJP district president Subrata Bhattacharjee, AIUDF district president Azizur Rahman Talukdar, AGP district president Zakir Hussain, district Congress vice president Abul Laich Tapadar, Sudip Chakraborty, Krishna Das, Dipak Deb and Shipra Goon were present, among others.

It may be mentioned that the Barak valley portion of Assam-Tripura National Highway-44 is in a deplorable condition due to lack of any repair work since the last 10 years. Passenger vehicles and trucks plying on this national highway are compelled to endure a bone-jarring journey due to the crater-sized potholes dotting the surface communication route.