Correspondent JAGIROAD, Feb 1 - The rich cultural heritage of the Tiwas inhabiting Assam and Meghalaya have so far remained secluded and hidden from public exhibition largely due to the lack of opportunities and avenues of preservation, sustenance and display. In order to highlight and showcase varied aspects of the lives of the Tiwas under the context of the rich cultural heritage of the North East, the organising committee-Tiwa Kanthijuri Sal will organise a three-day Tiwa Folk Cultural Festival at Sograsal, the venue of the festival, situated at the Sonaikuchi hill near Jagiroad in Morigaon district from February 3. This was disclosed by Nadiram Deuri and Hareswar Bordoloi, president and the secretary respectively of the Tiwa Kanthijuri Sal in a press meet at the Sograsal.
Artistes rehearsing for Tiwa folk cultural festival in Jagiroad on Tuesday. – UB Photos
The festival will start with the inauguration of the fourth Tiwa Folk Cultural Festival by Harendra Bora, president, Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha at 9.30 am. Nadiram Deuri, president, Tiwa Kanthijuri Sal will hoist the flag while Narayan Kr Rodokakati, former CEM, TAC will offer smriti tarpan. Madhurima Baruah Sen, secretary, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati will open the door of an exhibition while Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon will release the festival souvenir. Swapnanil Deka, SP, Morigaon will inaugurate a folk dance named ‘Borot-nritya’. Murulidhar Das, ethnic researcher will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Role of new generation in Tiwa language-culture’ while Paban Manta, CEM, TAC, Morigaon will inaugurate another folk culture –‘Sogra puja utsav’. Noted dramatist Tarun Talukdar will inaugurate the first cultural function where Jagiroad MLA Piyush Hazarika will attend as chief guest.
On second day of the festival, State Cultural Affairs Minister, Naba Doley will inaugurate a folk utsav, wansuwa-misawa-khum while Bidyut Bikash Senapati, secretary, Tiwa Sahitya Sabha will open the second cultural function.
On the concluding day of the festival, a felicitation function will be organise. Hrishikesh Goswami, Chief Minister press advisor, will attend the open session as chief guest in which Morigaon and Jagiroad MLA Rama Kanta Deuri and Piyush Hazarika and others will be present.