

Artistes rehearsing for Tiwa folk cultural festival in Jagiroad on Tuesday. – UB Photos Artistes rehearsing for Tiwa folk cultural festival in Jagiroad on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The festival will start with the inauguration of the fourth Tiwa Folk Cultural Festival by Harendra Bora, president, Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha at 9.30 am. Nadiram Deuri, president, Tiwa Kanthijuri Sal will hoist the flag while Narayan Kr Rodokakati, former CEM, TAC will offer smriti tarpan. Madhurima Baruah Sen, secretary, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati will open the door of an exhibition while Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon will release the festival souvenir. Swapnanil Deka, SP, Morigaon will inaugurate a folk dance named ‘Borot-nritya’. Murulidhar Das, ethnic researcher will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Role of new generation in Tiwa language-culture’ while Paban Manta, CEM, TAC, Morigaon will inaugurate another folk culture –‘Sogra puja utsav’. Noted dramatist Tarun Talukdar will inaugurate the first cultural function where Jagiroad MLA Piyush Hazarika will attend as chief guest.

On second day of the festival, State Cultural Affairs Minister, Naba Doley will inaugurate a folk utsav, wansuwa-misawa-khum while Bidyut Bikash Senapati, secretary, Tiwa Sahitya Sabha will open the second cultural function.

On the concluding day of the festival, a felicitation function will be organise. Hrishikesh Goswami, Chief Minister press advisor, will attend the open session as chief guest in which Morigaon and Jagiroad MLA Rama Kanta Deuri and Piyush Hazarika and others will be present.